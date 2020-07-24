Pedro Capó talks new song ‘La Sábana y los Pies,’ his Puerto Rican roots and those Zac Efron comparisons

Having his sons﻿ on a track with him one day would be “poetic”...something else that would be “great” would be having Zac Efron in one of his music videos. Fans have pointed out the striking similarities between the Latin star and the High School Musical alum, which Pedro sees too. “Yes! I’ve seen the memes especially when he went blonde and what not,” Pedro says. “I’ll take it as a compliment. He’s a handsome fella!” Similar to how Pitbull included his lookalike John Travolta in the 3 to Tango video last year, Pedro “would love to” have Zac in one of his own videos—us too!

HOLA! USA: What was the inspiration behind La Sábana y los Pies?

“I feel like so many times we get caught up in the things that we don’t have. Bottom line is we don’t need much to enjoy the warmth, love and a good time [with] your significant other. It also talks about the importance of that step when we go from a casual, perhaps sexual relationship, to something more serious and we invite that person to share our space, to share our home, to live together. I think we all go through that at some point in life. Also, that sweet moment when we fundle our feet in the blanket when things are feeling good.”

Was it difficult to shoot the music video during quarantine?

“Yeah, I mean it was fun. I feel like sometimes when we don’t have the big production value, we find the production value. It pushes you to get creative and that’s what we did. We couldn’t have a model at location, so we shot the model at a different location and then we projected her on the walls and what not and we played with that. We did all kinds of stuff. It was a lot of fun. I think it represents a little bit of what we’re all going.”

Is La Sábana y los Pies leading up to a new album?

“Yes! Coming out in September. I’m very excited about that. It’s my first original album in three years. I believe 2015 was the last original album. We’ve had one in between that was a concept of versions of ‘80s, ‘90s Latin hits. So yeah, very excited. Grateful to keep doing what I do, doing what I love.”

Will you have any collaborators on the forthcoming album?

“Not really. We have Calma and Calma (Remix) are part of the album so obviously the Farruko collaboration is in it, but I felt like this was such a personal album. I’ve been wanting to put out new material for a while. It’s an album that is a celebration and it’s my way to say thanks to the fans for so much love these past two years, but I felt like it was something for me to defend, for me to carry since it’s such a personal album, but I never close the door on the possibility for any of the songs to become a remix.”