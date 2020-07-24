Watch J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny And Tainy New Single & Video ‘Un Día’

J Balvin is back! After the successful launch of his critically acclaimed, and 2X Platinum Certified album, ‘Colores,’ the Colombian reggaeton singer stars on a new musical journey with the release of ‘Un Día (One Day).’

This is a star-studded collaboration alongside fellow global superstars Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy. The videos features Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó (Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’). This new bilingual hit collides two worlds together: the ‘house genre’ with the best of ‘Latin rhythms.’

‘Un Día’ is an anthem that incorporates a medley of unforgettable rhymes and catchy beats that will almost make you forget this is a song about heartbreak, according to the single’s press release.

Watch the video for “Un Día (One Day)” below.

The single is the newest collaboration between Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy, following Balvin and Bad Bunny‘s critically acclaimed 2019 EP ’OASIS’ as well as Balvin and Tainy’s recent collaboration ‘Agua’ from ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ soundtrack. However, this moment marks the first crossover between the three artists and Lipa, who recently released her newest album ’Future Nostalgia’ in March.