Watch new music video ‘Cardigan’ from Taylor Swift’s surprise album ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift made a surprise announcement on her social media accounts. The Grammy-winning singer reveals she’s dropping a new album at Thursday midnight. The album is called ‘Folklore’ and was recorded during the lockdown.

The announcement started with a series of still photos shared on her Instagram account that formed an image of the singer standing alone in a forest. First, none of the photos had a caption or explanation. This is very aligned with the pop star’s usual secretive approach to revealing her upcoming projects.

After, Swift revealed a post with full explanation of what was going to be now her eighth album ‘Folklore’. The surprise comes with midnight release day of a video to the single ‘Cardigan’.

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore,” Swift wrote.

The singer collaborated with Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, William Bowery and Jack Antonoff to create the album, she said. The album photos were shot by Beth Garrabrant.