Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton is an aunt again!

Pippa Middleton ’s son Arthur has a new playmate. Kate Middleton ’s younger sister has become an aunt again. Pippa’s brother-in-law Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams have welcomed their second child together. The couple shared the arrival of their daughter with HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. The pair’s baby girl was born Wednesday evening. “I am bursting with happiness that our beautiful girl has finally arrived,” Vogue told HELLO!, while Spencer joked, “She’s perfect, onto the next one.”
On Thursday, Vogue shared a snapshot of her and Spencer, which she captioned, “Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world 💕.” Spencer also celebrated his daughter’s arrival on social media writing, “Wow, we officially have CHILDREN!!”
“So much has happened in the last three years. Real positive change, a son and now a daughter. I couldn’t be more thankful to my incredible wife @voguewilliams for all that you do for our family, in particular the laborious pregnancies which us men will never fully understand,” Spencer continued. “Thanks also for making me see the light through my rocky relationship with alcohol. My business, which fills me with so much drive and purpose would never have existed without you.”
Spencer, who is the younger brother of Pippa’s husband James Matthews, admitted that he “always dreamt of being a great father” and because of his wife that is “now achievable.” “Feel lucky ever day to be married to you,” he penned to Vogue, whom he wed in 2018. The couple’s first child, son Theodore, was born September of 2018.
Shortly after, the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister welcomed her first child, son Arthur, in October of 2018. Following their first nephew’s birth, William and Kate released a statement congratulating Pippa and James. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James,” the statement read. “Everyone is delighted, and mother and baby are doing well.”
Pippa is, of course, notably an aunt to the Duke and Duchess’ children— Prince George , seven, Princess Charlotte , five, and two-year-old Prince Louis .