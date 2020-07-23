Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton is an aunt again!

Pippa Middleton ’s son Arthur has a new playmate. Kate Middleton ’s younger sister has become an aunt again. Pippa’s brother-in-law Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams have welcomed their second child together. The couple shared the arrival of their daughter with HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. The pair’s baby girl was born Wednesday evening. “I am bursting with happiness that our beautiful girl has finally arrived,” Vogue told HELLO!, while Spencer joked, “She’s perfect, onto the next one.”

©Getty Images Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have a new niece

On Thursday, Vogue shared a snapshot of her and Spencer, which she captioned, “Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world 💕.” Spencer also celebrated his daughter’s arrival on social media writing, “Wow, we officially have CHILDREN!!”