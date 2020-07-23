Cameron Diaz admits daughter Raddix is the ‘best thing that ever happened’ to her and Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz is basking in motherhood. The There’s Something About Mary actress gushed over her daughter Raddix during a new interview with The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon. When asked by the TV host how quarantining is with her baby, Cameron replied, “Heaven. It’s been Heaven.” Time has been flying for the new mom and her little girl, who is growing fast. “Literally every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds and these things that happen that she’s not the same baby that she was yesterday,” she said. “Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby.”

©Getty Images Cameron Diaz said her daughter is the best thing that ever happened to her and her husband Benji Madden

Cameron added, “It’s so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it, and to help let her be her. It’s just amazing.”

The 47-year-old star confessed that Raddix is the “best thing that ever happened to both” her and husband Benji Madden. “We’re just so happy,” she said. Motherhood has also changed Cameron’s outlook on certain music that she never thought she’d play for her child. “We have Baby Shark on rotation,” the Avaline co-founder shared. “We have Elmo’s Song. We have Sesame Street. It’s crazy. We’re jamming out over here, and she loves it!”

Raddix seems to have inherited her father’s love for music. Cameron revealed, “When we go on car drives, Benj will put on some Afro-Cuban music, and she is in her car seat and her little legs are like kicking. I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s my girl!’” Benji has already written about a dozen songs for his baby girl. Cameron said, “[Raddix] just loves it. She just looks at her daddy and loves him so much and it just makes my heart wanna explode.”

The Hollywood stars, who tied the knot in 2015, announced the birth of their daughter in January. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” Cameron and Benji said at the time, while adding that they “feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD.”