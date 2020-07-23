Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Ehrich—and her diamond ring is huge!

Demi Lovato is getting married! The Sorry Not Sorry singer announced on Thursday, July 23, that she is engaged to her boyfriend Max Ehrich after a whirlwind romance. The Sonny with a Chance alum, 27, took to social media to share the news along with photos from the proposal. “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” she began the post.

“@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you.It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all,” Demi continued. “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍.”

Max shared similar photos on his respective account writing, “Ahhhh 💍😭🥳💓 You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some.”