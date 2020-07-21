A-Rod shares candid new photo of his and JLo’s blended family: ‘Better than winning any championship’

Alex Rodriguez is soaking up his final days of family time before he returns to work. The former MLB player shared a gorgeous new photo starring his and fiancée Jennifer Lopez ’s kids—Emme, 12, Max,12, Ella, 12, and Natasha, 15. The blended family was pictured laying down in a circle on the grass as they looked up smiling for the camera. Alongside the photo, the dad of two, who is an analyst for FOX Sports and ESPN, wrote, “Next week, it’s back to the business of baseball for me. But as much as I have missed being around the game, I have cherished the additional time with family for these many months.”

“Moments like these have no offseason. Moments like these are better than winning any championship,” A-Rod continued. “Moments like these are forever. ❤️ #grateful.” Jennifer’s daughter Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, was captured mid-laugh, while the rest of the family flashed bright smiles. The group coordinated in white tops for the candid snapshot.

While Alex will soon be back to commentating baseball, Jennifer is already hard at work. The Dance Again singer returned to the studio in June, teasing new music. Jennifer and Alex were reportedly set to tie the knot this summer, but their wedding has been postponed due to the ongoing health crisis. “We had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but everything is kind of on hold right now,” the Hustlers actress said on the Today show in May. “I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans, but I’m also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan, and so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it’s going to be better. I have to believe that it will be.”