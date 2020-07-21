Gisele Bündchen celebrates twin sister’s milestone birthday with childhood photos: ‘Bundchen Power’

Gisele Bündchen ’s birthday on Monday was a double celebration! The supermodel and her twin sister Pati turned 40 on July 20. Gisele commemorated their milestone birthday sharing vintage photos of her with her sister throughout the years. “Today Pati and I get to celebrate four decades of being alive on this amazing planet!” Gisele wrote alongside the pictures. “How lucky I was to be born with my twin and best friend! I am so grateful for all the people who have been a part of my journey.”

©Instagram/Gisele Bündchen Gisele celebrated her and twin sister Pati’s 40th birthday on July 20

“My husband, my family (especially my loving children!), my friends and so many others who I never got to meet but who have supported me through all these years,” the model added. “I’m grateful for every experience that has helped shape who I am today. My heart is so full! I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life, where I get to use the tools I’ve acquired these past 40 years in service of helping make this world a better place. Life is truly the biggest gift!!! ❤️.”

Gisele’s husband Tom Brady celebrated his wife and sister-in-law commenting, “Bundchen Power 💯💯💯❤️❤️❤️.” The NFL star also penned a tribute for the Brazilian beauty on his respective page. Tom shared a photo of Gisele with their seven-year-old daughter Vivi and ten-year-old son Benjamin, which he sweetly captioned: “Happy 40th Birthday @gisele ‘You are the sunshine of my life. That‘s why I’ll always be around. You are the apple of my eyeForever you’ll stay in my heart’ ❤️❤️.” Gisele reacted to the heartwarming post writing, “Thank you my love. Te amo tanto ❤️.”