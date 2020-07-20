Eva Longoria, 45, sizzles in black bikini—shop her swimsuit!

Eva Longoria put on a sizzling display over the weekend. The Desperate Housewives alum showed off her bikini body on Saturday posting a mirror selfie. The mom of one snapped a photo of herself modeling a black bikini on a deck that overlooked the ocean. “Saturday Chillin’ 🌞,” Eva captioned the picture. “Thank you @jessicalemariepires and @kyminaswim for the gorgeous “Eva” bikini! 👙.” The 45-year-old actress’ swimsuit is from the sustainable swimwear brand KYMINA. According to the London-based brand, the “Eva” swimsuit was inspired by the Hollywood star herself and the 2000s. The triangle top retails for $50.64 (£40), while the low waisted cheekini bottom costs $44.31 (£35.00).
Eva wowed her social media followers with her trim figure. A number of fans reacted to the post with fire emojis. Fellow actress Olivia Munn commented, “🔥🔥🔥,” while Debra Messing wrote: “Gorgeous lady!” The Dora and the Lost City of Gold star accessorized her bikini look with a matching black hat.
Back in May, Eva shared another swimsuit photo starring her son Santiago. The Texas native beamed in the image wearing a one-piece bathing suit as she carried her two-year-old son, whom she welcomed in 2018 with husband José Bastón. Last year, Eva dished on her post-baby weight loss diet. “I’m eating air,” she joked to Us Weekly. “But, no, I haven’t drunk wine. I haven’t eaten sugar. I haven’t seen a carb in awhile.”
Eva has been staying active amid the pandemic. On July 15, the Overboard actress shared a photo of herself engaging in a water sport, and on Sunday, she posted videos on her Instagram Story of her hike to a waterfall. The producer has also been enjoying plenty of family time. “I’m lucky cause my son is so little, he’s not in school yet and he’s not quite a baby so he’s just in the sweet spot of ‘has no idea what’s going on’ and just loves that Mom and Dad are home all day long,” she told People magazine in April.
“I am like tiger mom,” Eva added. “I have like his whole day planned, like we’re going to paint in the morning for an hour and then we’re going to do flashcards and we’re going to do the alphabet. Then he’ll find a box and play with that for five hours, and I’m like, okay, all my planning goes out the door.”