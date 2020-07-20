Eva Longoria, 45, sizzles in black bikini—shop her swimsuit!

Eva Longoria put on a sizzling display over the weekend. The Desperate Housewives alum showed off her bikini body on Saturday posting a mirror selfie. The mom of one snapped a photo of herself modeling a black bikini on a deck that overlooked the ocean. “Saturday Chillin’ 🌞,” Eva captioned the picture. “Thank you @jessicalemariepires and @kyminaswim for the gorgeous “Eva” bikini! 👙.” The 45-year-old actress’ swimsuit is from the sustainable swimwear brand KYMINA. According to the London-based brand, the “Eva” swimsuit was inspired by the Hollywood star herself and the 2000s. The triangle top retails for $50.64 (£40), while the low waisted cheekini bottom costs $44.31 (£35.00).

©Instagram/Eva Longoria Eva Longoria showed off her bikini body in a black swimsuit, which was inspired by her

Eva wowed her social media followers with her trim figure. A number of fans reacted to the post with fire emojis. Fellow actress Olivia Munn commented, “🔥🔥🔥,” while Debra Messing wrote: “Gorgeous lady!” The Dora and the Lost City of Gold star accessorized her bikini look with a matching black hat.

Back in May, Eva shared another swimsuit photo starring her son Santiago. The Texas native beamed in the image wearing a one-piece bathing suit as she carried her two-year-old son, whom she welcomed in 2018 with husband José Bastón. Last year, Eva dished on her post-baby weight loss diet. “I’m eating air,” she joked to Us Weekly. “But, no, I haven’t drunk wine. I haven’t eaten sugar. I haven’t seen a carb in awhile.”