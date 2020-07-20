Nicki Minaj is expecting first child: See her pregnancy announcement

That super bump! Nicki Minaj is going to be a mom. The Super Bass singer announced on Monday, July 20, that she and husband Kenneth Petty are expecting their first child together. The 37-year-old performer took to social media to share the pregnancy news, along with photos of her growing baby bump. “#Preggers 💛,” she simply captioned one of the posts. Alongside another of her lounging on a pink couch, Nicki wrote: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛.”

The mom to be hinted in May that she was pregnant. At the time, Nicki replied to a fan, who asked if she was experiencing morning sickness, writing, “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo.” When another fan asked if she would share a “baby bump pic,” she responded: “Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet.”

The baby news comes nine months after Nicki and Kenneth tied the knot. ﻿Prior to her nuptials, the Grammy nominee revealed that she was retiring to focus on her family. In September, she tweeted: “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE.”