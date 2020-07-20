Nicki Minaj is expecting first child: See her pregnancy announcement

That super bump! Nicki Minaj is going to be a mom. The Super Bass singer announced on Monday, July 20, that she and husband Kenneth Petty are expecting their first child together. The 37-year-old performer took to social media to share the pregnancy news, along with photos of her growing baby bump. “#Preggers 💛,” she simply captioned one of the posts. Alongside another of her lounging on a pink couch, Nicki wrote: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛.”
The mom to be hinted in May that she was pregnant. At the time, Nicki replied to a fan, who asked if she was experiencing morning sickness, writing, “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo.” When another fan asked if she would share a “baby bump pic,” she responded: “Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet.”
The baby news comes nine months after Nicki and Kenneth tied the knot. Prior to her nuptials, the Grammy nominee revealed that she was retiring to focus on her family. In September, she tweeted: “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE.”
The rapper has previously expressed her desire to one day have children. “[My biggest fear] is that I’ll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest. If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother,” she told Complex (via Us Weekly) in 2014. “I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”
Nicki added, “I wonder if I’m going to be one of those women who balances my child with a career. I always said, ‘When I have my baby, it’s going to be all about my baby.’ I don’t want the child feeling like they don’t have all of my attention, so I always said, ‘I’m going to take a little break.’ But we’ll see.”