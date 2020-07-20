Nicki Minaj is expecting first child: See her pregnancy announcement

Nicki Minaj is expecting first child: See her pregnancy announcement

The rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty are expecting their first child together

That super bump!  Nicki Minaj  is going to be a mom. The Super Bass singer announced on Monday, July 20, that she and husband Kenneth Petty are expecting their first child together. The 37-year-old performer took to social media to share the pregnancy news, along with photos of her growing baby bump. “#Preggers 💛,” she simply captioned one of the posts. Alongside another of her lounging on a pink couch, Nicki wrote: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛.”

The mom to be hinted in May that she was pregnant. At the time, Nicki replied to a fan, who asked if she was experiencing morning sickness, writing, “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo.” When another fan asked if she would share a “baby bump pic,” she responded: “Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet.”

The baby news comes nine months after Nicki and Kenneth tied the knot. ﻿Prior to her nuptials, the Grammy nominee revealed that she was retiring to focus on her family. In September, she tweeted: “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE.”

 

The rapper has previously expressed her desire to one day have children. “[My biggest fear] is that I’ll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest. If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother,” she told Complex (via Us Weekly) in 2014. “I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”

 

Nicki added, “I wonder if I’m going to be one of those women who balances my child with a career. I always said, ‘When I have my baby, it’s going to be all about my baby.’ I don’t want the child feeling like they don’t have all of my attention, so I always said, ‘I’m going to take a little break.’ But we’ll see.”

