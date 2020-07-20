Mark Consuelos Flashes Kelly Ripa while daughter Lola stuns in a white bikini selfie

Where should we start? There is a hilarious Instagram post shared by Kelly Ripa where husband Mark Consuelos flashes her standing in the backyard with his t-shirt raised up showing his six pack during Ripa’s live show. The ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ host was caught totally off-guard. In addition, Lola Consuelos, their 19-year-old daughter showed off a strapless, white ribbed bikini on her Instagram story. Conclusion, we love the Consuelos family!
If you are a fan of Ripa, you probably caught the spontaneous moment when Consuelos decided to flash his wife and followers with his t-shirt raised up. Apparently, Ripa also told co-host Ryan Seacrest about her husband’s new favorite quarantine activity — mowing the lawn. It has become a thing, and fans are aware of Consuelos new hobby, after seeing the father of three mowing in the show’s background.
Ripa has still been filming with co-host Seacrest for their daytime TV show, with the pair broadcasting from their respective living rooms. Ripa is a charismatic one, and she did not miss the opportunity to post a picture of herself, looking shocked, and adding a caption to her Instagram story,“Tune in today!”
On the other hand, their 19-year-old daughter decided to show off a strapless, white ribbed bikini on her Instagram Story. This come after last week, the teenager decided to post some summer pictures modeling a long-sleeve white babydoll dress.
Lola is notoriously private on her Instagram, having had her account on lock-down until late 2019. She is Ripa’s middle daughter, the youngest is Joaquin (17), and the oldest is Michael (23). We wonder what Ripa thinks about this. She has commented her previous experiences with her children regarding rejection like every other parent when interacting with her kids via social media.
‘The Live with Kelly and Ryan’ star discovered recently that her daughter Lola had deleted a comment she had written under the teenager‘s Instagram post on Father’s Day, which was dedicated to her dad Consuelos. Kelly hilariously responded: “My first comment must have mysteriously disappeared. What I was saying was that I will accept this as a happy Mother’s Day post as well.” Fans were quick to relate to Kelly, with one writing: ”My daughter does the same, I feel you Kelly,” while another wrote: ”You’re not alone, same. After ALL we do.”