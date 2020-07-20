Mark Consuelos Flashes Kelly Ripa while daughter Lola stuns in a white bikini selfie

Where should we start? There is a hilarious Instagram post shared by Kelly Ripa where husband Mark Consuelos flashes her standing in the backyard with his t-shirt raised up showing his six pack during Ripa’s live show﻿. The ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ host was caught totally off-guard. In addition, Lola Consuelos, their 19-year-old daughter showed off a strapless, white ribbed bikini on her Instagram story. Conclusion, we love the Consuelos family!

If you are a fan of Ripa, you probably caught the spontaneous moment when Consuelos decided to flash his wife and followers with his t-shirt raised up. Apparently, Ripa also told co-host Ryan Seacrest about her husband’s new favorite quarantine activity — mowing the lawn. It has become a thing, and fans are aware of Consuelos new hobby, after seeing the father of three mowing in the show’s background.

©Kelly Ripa / Instagram

Ripa has still been filming with co-host Seacrest for their daytime TV show, with the pair broadcasting from their respective living rooms. Ripa is a charismatic one, and she did not miss the opportunity to post a picture of herself, looking shocked, and adding a caption to her Instagram story,“Tune in today!”

On the other hand, their 19-year-old daughter decided to show off a strapless, white ribbed bikini on her Instagram Story. This come after last week, the teenager decided to post some summer pictures modeling a long-sleeve white babydoll dress.