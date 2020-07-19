Jennifer Garner turns backyard into carnival in impressive and hilarious video!

What do you do when there’s a heatwave and you’re stuck at home? Build a dunk tank! Jennifer Garner exemplified #summergoals as she took to the bright backyard of her luxurious L.A. home this weekend and built one from scratch. “Sometimes... you need a dunk tank,” she wrote matter-of-factly along with a fabulous video of her constructing a homemade version of the carnival attraction. Not only did the 48-year-old A-lister prove to be a jack of all trades, but she put herself in the hot seat first!

©GrosbyGroup Jennifer Garner was recently seen escaping the summer heat on a bodyboard

Safety goggles on! Jennifer’s video has earned over two million views in a day and, once you watch, it’s obvious why. The playful mom-of-three takes fans through the building process step by step. Set to the western theme from Clint Eastwood’s The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, she’s stamped her signature comedic flare onto the clip.

After building the dunk tank, one might think she’d garner a volunteer to try it out, but no! Jennifer put herself under the bucket, getting soaked after her cameraperson struck the bullseye with a ball. While reeling from the splash, the mom danced around with joy at a successful dunk! Who was her next target? “Where are my kids?” she asked in an excited tone, then shouting: “Kids!”