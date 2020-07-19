Princess Beatrice releases private royal wedding photos

Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married in a small family ceremony on Friday 17th July. It took place at ‘The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge’, Windsor, with the permission of Queen Elizabeth.

The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May, forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Working within government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.

The couple exchanged vows in the presence of a special guest, Beatrice’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who has been staying at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip since March. The wedding marked the first time the Queen has left Windsor Castle since the UK lockdown began. The bride was walked down the aisle by her Father. Mr. Mapelli Mozzi’s son, Wolfie the was best man and pageboy.

©Photos: Benjamin Wheeler The ceremony took place at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor

The Bride’s Dress

Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from Her Majesty The Queen. The dress is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It is encrusted with diamanté and has a geometric checkered bodice. It was remodeled and fitted by Miss Angela Kelly and Mr Stewart Parvin.

Princess Beatrice Jewelry



Princess Beatrice wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, on loan from Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by The Queen on Her Majesty’s wedding day. The tiara was originally made for Queen Mary by Garrard﻿ and Co. in 1919, from a diamond necklace given by Queen Victoria for her wedding.