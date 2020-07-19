Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake become parents for a second time after top-secret pregnancy

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcome their second child as actress gave birth to baby boy after a top-secret pregnancy, according to Daily Mail. This week is full of surprises, and this is one is a major one. The outlet also reported that Biel’s mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, has been with her daughter, along with their 5-year-old grandson, Silas, and the newest addition to the family.

The family are located in Big Sky, Montana, where they have been spending time during the lockdown. Representatives for both Timberlake and Biel have not confirmed the news.

On father’s day, Biel posted a loving message on her Instagram with a picture that showed Timberlake and his son together. “To the dad who not only protects and provides but most importantly, PLAYS, and puts up with all our shenanigans. And teaches and guides and comforts and accepts and respects. Being a dad can sometimes be a thankless job, but today we hope you know how important you are in our lives. We love you forever and ever and a day. Love mom and Silas ❤️.”

During the pandemic, both artists have been very active on social media supporting the causes they care about the most. “This time last year we were practicing our apocalypse skills... unaware that the world would actually be a VERY different place soon. Let‘s take today to spend with family SAFELY (for real, wear a mask pls) and remember that while July 4th represents freedom, we still have a lot of work to do in this country for real progress.”