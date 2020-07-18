Thalia celebrates Tommy Mottola’s Birthday with a COVID-19 Update

This week was Tommy Mottola’s birthday and Thalia dedicated a message to her husband on social media. The singer wrote, “¡Happy birthday my baby! One more year of life my love! I love you so much! Happy birthday celebrating your beautiful life! We love you!!! 🎂🎉🎁🎈🧸.” Mottola, one of the most influential American music executive, producer and author, replied with another emotional message. “I am so blessed that you are the light in my life every day‼️.”
The family is showing her happiness all over Instagram. In the past weeks, rumors have emerged regarding Thalia’s health. The Mexican singer’s husband posted a video his Instagram account stating that they have overcome Covid-19 as a family. This is a positive message, and also, whether they had it or not, it is always good news to know that they are healthy.
The celebration for Mottola‘s birthday have not stopped. A few days ago, Thalía, celebrated her husband’s special day in style, giving him an incredible aerial surprise that the producer did not hesitate to show off. Now, it was the turn of the music mogul to pamper himself with a luxurious and spectacular gift, a Roll-Royce.
“What a blessing to be here today! ... What a year! We have all overcome COVID-19 as a family, thank God. We were blessed and it couldn‘t be better; I am here with the light of my life, my beautiful wife Thalia,” Mottola said.
In May, Thalia was very vocal regarding the death of one of her beloved fans. Juan Carlos Pastrana, who lost his life to the novel coronavirus disease, was 36. The Mexican singer commemorated her late fan ‘Juanquis’ with a heartfelt video showing various photos of them together throughout the years. “The Thaly Family is in mourning. We will always remember you, Juan Carlos,” she expressed on social media. “We have to take care of ourselves, we are all vulnerable in this battle of the Covid-19,” she captioned her sincere video message on Instagram.
Mottola and Thalía married in December 2000. The couple has two kids, Sabrina Sakaë and Matthew Alejandro.