10 Most Searched 90s Movies in the World during lockdown

Even though it’s been over three decades since we were in the 1990s, people still embrace that life and love those movies. It is is like a box of chocolates (you never know what you’re going to get), that your heart will go on, and raptors are ‘clever girls.’ If you get these movie references, you may be a fan of that era’s biggest blockbusters.

Think you’re alone in your love of 90s movies? Well, the answer to that is a resounding no. These films are still the King of the World—literally. The team at FrontierBundles.com has analyzed how many countries still love repeating ‘Hasta la vista, baby’ with the ‘Terminator’ or laughing at Kevin McCallister as he defends his home from the Wet Bandits in ‘Home Alone’. From ‘Men in Black’ to ‘Toy Story’, here’s the breakdown of exactly which country loves which ’90s movie to this day.

©Walt Disney Company Walt Disney Company

Here’s Your Country’s Most-Searched 90s Movie:

1. Forrest Gump (22 countries)

2. Home Alone (20 countries)

3. Jurassic Park (16 countries)

4. Ghost (12 countries)

5. Titanic (11 countries)

6. Men in Black (8 countries)

7. The Lion King (7 countries)

8. Aladdin (3 countries)

9. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1 country)

10. Armageddon (1)

Here’s Your Country’s Most-Searched 90s Movie:

United States

1. Jurassic park

2. Ghost

3. Men in black

Puerto Rico

1. Jurassic park

2. Men in Black

3. Home Alone

Mexico

1. Jurassic Park

2. Forrest Gump

3. Men in Black

Canada

1. Jurassic Park / Ghost / Home Alone

2. Men in Black

3. Forrest Gump



©Sony Pictures Entertainment

Fast Facts

‘Forrest Gump’ is one of the most-searched movies across the globe, ranking #1 in twenty-two countries. The popular blockbuster also ranked #1 in 21 percent of the countries analyzed.



‘Home Alone’ followed close behind ‘Forrest Gump’ in terms of popularity. The holiday hit ranked #1 nineteen times across all countries analyzed.



Japan showed the most love for Arnold Schwarzenegger. It was the only country to rank ‘The Terminator 2: Judgement Day’ as its #1 pick.



‘Home Alone’, ‘Forrest Gump’, and ‘Jurassic Park’ each ranked #1 in more than fifteen countries.



We found that when people did a Google search for the word ‘Titanic’ they were more interested in learning about the actual ship rather than the box office hit by James Cameron.