Andrew Cuomo, Viola Davis, Obama’s and more mourn death of the iconic John Lewis

Representative John Lewis passed away at the age of 80 on Friday, July 18. The son of sharecroppers famously survived police brutality during the milestone 1965 march in Selma, Alabama. He went on to become a major voice of the civil rights movement, always stressing the importance of nonviolence. Unfortunately, the longtime U.S. congressman lost his six-month battle with cancer. Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, confirmed his passing with a statement. Her words were followed by sentiments from prominent figures like Andrew Cuomo and Barack Obama , as well as major celebrities like Viola Davis.
“Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history: Congressman John Lewis, the Conscience of the Congress,” the California Democrat said. His family also confirmed the sad news in a heart-wrenching note: “It is with inconsolable grief and enduring sadness that we announce the passing of U.S. Rep. John Lewis.”
“He was honored and respected as the conscience of the US Congress and an icon of American history, but we knew him as a loving father and brother,” they continued. “He was a stalwart champion in the on-going struggle to demand respect for the dignity and worth of every human being. He dedicated his entire life to non-violent activism and was an outspoken advocate in the struggle for equal justice in America. He will be deeply missed.”
John openly shared that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer after a routine checkup in late December of 2019. “I have been in some kind of fight - for freedom, equality, basic human rights - for nearly my entire life,” he said at the time. “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.” In a symbolic twist, of fate John died on the same day as 95-year-old civil rights leader the Rev. Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian.
Learn more about John’s legacy by reading incredible tributes from some of today’s most influential people:
Andrew Cuomo
John Lewis was one of the greatest men this country has ever known - a man of unimpeachable integrity, wisdom, courage, and morality. He was our conscience. And I know I speak for the entire family of New York when I say we are devastated by this loss. It's especially painful to lose Congressman Lewis at a moment when we need him most — when division, fear, and anger are rampant and when we're trying to figure out how to rebuild our country better than we were before. He lived his life speaking for all of our better angels, and we will miss his singular voice. But as we continue working to realize Congressman Lewis' ‘beloved community,’ I find comfort in knowing his legacy — of principle, faith, and the righteousness of good trouble — lives in the hearts and actions of the countless Americans who were inspired by him and loved him. My thoughts are with Congressman Lewis' family today, especially his son, John-Miles. #JohnLewis #GoodTrouble
Barack Obama
Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did. And thanks to him, we now all have our marching orders—to keep believing in the possibility of remaking this country we love until it lives up to its full promise.
Michelle Obama
I’ve spent the morning reading tributes to the extraordinary life and legacy of John Lewis. And I’m awed by the way that, in eight decades filled with such weight and consequence, he also managed to keep things simple and light. For him, the pursuit of lofty goals like justice and righteousness was about just doing what’s right. His epic life story rightly fills the pages of biographies and college textbooks, yet he also chose to publish it as a comic book. And even as he spent a lifetime marching, and sitting in, and getting arrested, his feet kept on dancing. Congressman Lewis shows us that while the struggle and pain is all too real, fighting for each other—and paving the way toward something better for our kids and grandkids—can and should be a source of real and lasting joy. May God bless his memory. And as we keep marching, may his defiant, delighted smile urge us onward.
Oprah
Last week when there were false rumors of Congressman John Lewis’ passing, Gayle and I called and were able to speak with him. He sounded weak but was surprisingly more alert than we expected. I had a final chance to tell him what I’ve said every time I’ve been in his presence: “Thank you for your courage leading the fight for Freedom. My life as it is would not have been possible without you.” I know for sure he heard me. I felt good about that. He understood and was so gracious. This is one of his last interviews we recently did during the Covid quarantine about his new @johnlewisdoc #GoodTrouble. Thank you for showing us and teaching us what getting into “good trouble” looks like. 🙏🏽
Viola Davis
"When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something; you have to do something." ~John Lewis ・・・ Rest in Heavenly peace Mr. John Lewis. Thank you for your service, for your committment to change and your courage. You did great with your time on this earth. "Goodnight sweet Prince. May flights of angels sing the to thy rest". And....pour some blessings on us down here🙏🏿🙏🏿❤❤❤❤