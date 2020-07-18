Eiza Gonzalez made her mother a promise in a letter from the past and she kept it

Eiza Gonzalez’s story is quite remarkable. The Mexican-born actress has been able to achieve success after several years of working steadily in the industry. She started her career starring as Dolores ‘Lola’ Valente in Mexican musical telenovela ‘Lola: Érase una vez’. From there, her path to success has been an incredible journey. Gonzalez starred in ‘Baby Driver’, ‘Alita: Battle Angel’, and one of highest-grossing movie franchises of all time, ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’, among many other films. But behind those events that today shape her success, there is the story of a woman who always dreamed big, and who, motivated by her desire to become a world class actress, declared in a visionary letter, what she wanted for herself in the future.

Almost two decades after that promise she made, Gonzalez has revealed what she put together in an endearing letter, with which in addition to showing her enormous gratitude for her mother, Glenda Reyna, she motivated her fans not to give up and believe in themselves.

On her Instagram, Gonzalez showed a photograph with letter that today represents on of her greatest treasures. She wrote it on December 23, 2000, two days before Christmas. “I Eiza Gonzalez Reyna promise to finish school, have a career and take it really seriously. Under no circumstances will I drop out until I finish it. “I swear.”

Of course, to give more value to her words and fulfill this important commitment stated in the letter, she added her signature, not forgetting to include a P.S. that was accompanied by another promise. “The first thing I buy when I am a singer is going to be my mom’s house wherever she wants,” Gonzalez concluded.

After her post, there were several celebrities who were moved by this inspiring post, including Camila Sodi and film and television producer Manolo Caro. A follower asked her if she was a professional actress that graduated from school, so as attentive as Gonzalez usually is, she replied. “Yes, I graduated from Strasberg in New York.”