Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia left ‘speechless’ by dad’s sweet gesture

It’s not every day that an energetic two-year-old is rendered speechless, but Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr . was just that on Saturday, July 18. Serena Williams ’ daughter - and America’s budding sweetheart - couldn’t find the words to express how she felt about a sweet morning surprise from her dad Alexis Ohanian Sr. Lucky for us, the former Reddit founder shared snippets of the delightful moment to his Instagram story, reminding us all that it’s the little things that matter most.

©@alexisohanian Order up! Alexis Ohanian made his daughter Olympia a custom pancake treat

“It was only a matter of time before @olympiaohanian asked for chickaletta,” the dad-of-one wrote over a photo of him cooking up a pancake replica of the PAW Patrol fan-favorite character. Alexis then shared a video of him serving his tiny tot the custom confection. “Bok! Bok!” he said, imitating the animal for his excited daughter. Olympia, who was watching tv (probably Paw Patrol), looked elated upon seeing the final product! As Alexis later wrote on Instagram: “Speechless is the best reaction.”