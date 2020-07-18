Tina Turner’s ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ gets a 2020 remix by Kygo

At 80 years old, the legend, Tina Turner has come out of retirement to release a Kygo (Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) remix of her 1984 smash, ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’. The famous song was taken from Turner’s fifth solo album, ‘Private Dancer’ and became Turner‘s most successful single.



‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist,” says Kygo. In addition, the new dance floor rendition comes with a brand new music video. The 28-year-old DJ announced on Twitter that he was teaming up with the iconic singer. And after a short wait, the song is official out.

The amazing remix of 'What’s Love Got To Do With It' with the incredible @KygoMusic out now!

Listen on Tina's official playlist: https://t.co/XLbasjQ84c pic.twitter.com/gAl6Zey2F6 — TinaTurner (@LoveTinaTurner) July 17, 2020



This is the third time that the Norwegian DJ and producer has remixed a top Eighties famous singles. It is almost a year since the remix of Whitney Houstons’s major hit ‘Higher Love’ was released, following the remix of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Sexual Healing’ in 2013.

Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can’t wait for you all to hear it🎶 pic.twitter.com/q4kroHm1H9 — Kygo (@KygoMusic) July 13, 2020

‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is ranked number 309 on Rolling Stone magazine‘s list of ‘The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time’. It also ranked number 38 on the ‘Songs of the Century list’. It was the second-biggest single of 1984 in the US. In 1993, the song’s title was used as the title for the biographical film about Turner’s life.

The video is directed by Sarah Bahbah and Laura Harrier. “I couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Tina Turner, who is an icon that I grew up listening to,” Kygo said in a statement. “I love working around timeless vocals and although it’s challenging to preserve elements of the original track and adding my own touch, I’m extremely happy with how it turned out!”

Enjoy the video!