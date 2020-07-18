Kim Kardashian posts Spice Girls inspired picture with her sisters crashed by Saint

Kim Kardashian West is always in the news. After, her husband Kanye West announced 2020 presidential run, the Kardashian superstar continues her social media practices. It is not a secret that Kim’s been a huge fan of the ‘Spice Girls’ since her late teens. She previously revealed that the British band were once her ‘obsession,’ and it appears that, the now, Kardashian West is still being influenced by them.

On her Instagram, Kim shared a photo with the her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner with a caption saying” ‘Spice Girls’.

The reality star was clearly feeling a resemblance between herself, Kourtney, 41, Khloe, 36, Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22, and the fab five girls from the group: Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Mel C.

The real-life Spice Girls caught wind of the pic circulating social media and chimed in with their own reactions.

It is hard to tell who is who, but one of the Spice Girls, Beckham, made a funny reply on Instagram with a crying-face laughing emoji saying, ‘Which one is Posh? vb x.’

“What spice girl are we??? Tell me,” Khloe asked in the comments section. Kim added: “Clearly you‘re Ginger.”

Bunton (Baby Spice), 44, did the same and asked, “Which Spice Girl are you?”