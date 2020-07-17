Melanie Griffith shares romantic photos starring ex Antonio Banderas and other former husbands

Melanie Griffith has nothing but love for her exes. The Working Girl actress, 62, celebrated her former husbands on Thursday, July 16, posting tributes for Antonio Banderas , Don Johnson, and Steven Bauer. Melanie kicked off her stroll down memory lane with a loved-up picture of her and Steven. “When @thestevenbauer and I were married and madly in love ♥️ #tbt 1984,” she captioned the photo of their faces pressed against each other. The pair was married from 1981 to 1989 and share 34-year-old son Alexander Bauer.

Next, Melanie posted a photo of herself and Don kissing. “#tbt Me and DJ the first time we were married 😘1976!! I was 18, he was 26🤍🤍🤍 First Love ♥️ @donjohnson,” she wrote alongside the post. Dakota Johnson ’s parents were briefly married in 1976 and tied the knot again in 1989. The Hollywood stars finalized their divorce in 1996.