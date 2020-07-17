Melanie Griffith shares romantic photos starring ex Antonio Banderas and other former husbands

Melanie Griffith has nothing but love for her exes. The Working Girl actress, 62, celebrated her former husbands on Thursday, July 16, posting tributes for Antonio Banderas , Don Johnson, and Steven Bauer. Melanie kicked off her stroll down memory lane with a loved-up picture of her and Steven. “When @thestevenbauer and I were married and madly in love ♥️ #tbt 1984,” she captioned the photo of their faces pressed against each other. The pair was married from 1981 to 1989 and share 34-year-old son Alexander Bauer.
Next, Melanie posted a photo of herself and Don kissing. “#tbt Me and DJ the first time we were married 😘1976!! I was 18, he was 26🤍🤍🤍 First Love ♥️ @donjohnson,” she wrote alongside the post. Dakota Johnson ’s parents were briefly married in 1976 and tied the knot again in 1989. The Hollywood stars finalized their divorce in 1996.
The mom of three concluded the throwback posts with a romantic shot of her and her most recent husband, Antonio. The romantic image features the Spanish actor wrapping his arms around the actress as she smiles for the camera. “#tbt and last but not least, Mi Amor Antonio♥️ This shot was taken in 2012 , Marbella. Besitos💋💋💋 @antoniobanderasoficial,” Melanie penned.
The Milk Money actress and Zorro star, who are parents to 23-year-old daughter Stella Banderas , were married for 18-years before announcing their split in 2014. Despite going their separate ways, Antonio has previously said that he will always love Melanie. “Even if we are divorced, she is my family and I will love her until the day I die,” he told People Now in 2018.
“We have been in contact all these years and we managed to do a separation that is very elegant,” Antonio added. “Our kids are enjoying that and that is very important for both of us. Our kids are priority number one.”