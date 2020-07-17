JLo’s awesome red lip, iconic swimsuit, and more

Jennifer Lopez is taking this summer to the next level. From trendsetter, to music-maker to business powerhouse (Alex Rodriguez and Lopez are working with potential investors on a bid to buy the New York Mets), the ‘Hustlers’ star continues her successful journey. Her Instagram account is a perfect example of JLo’s vibe, work, and upcoming musical ventures. That throwback selfie from when she was filming ‘World of Dance’ is epic. The vibrant, bold red lip with a matching knit sweater is flawless.

Then comes the iconic swimsuit that we all want and JLo won’t stop wearing (the Guess one-piece logo swimsuits of this summer). In June, she posted a picture wearing the white swimsuit at the beach. And just now, the actress was chilling in the pool with a black version of the same.

And for your entertainment, and some fashions tips, we leave with Jlo’s best moments this week.

Awesome Red Lip

“Instagram ➡️ vs ➡️ Reality ♥️,” wrote Lopez alongside the throwback selfie, which of course features a photobomb moment from Derek Hough (added value). JLo also shared a TikTok video of the two engaging in a hilarious dance off.

The Iconic Guess Swimsuit

At this point, we would not be surprised if this swimsuit has sold out. JLo made a statement, a retro one, that is as current as her success. You pick: white or black? Or both?