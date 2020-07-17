JLo’s awesome red lip, iconic swimsuit, and more

Jennifer Lopez is taking this summer to the next level. From trendsetter, to music-maker to business powerhouse (Alex Rodriguez and Lopez are working with potential investors on a bid to buy the New York Mets), the ‘Hustlers’ star continues her successful journey. Her Instagram account is a perfect example of JLo’s vibe, work, and upcoming musical ventures. That throwback selfie from when she was filming ‘World of Dance’ is epic. The vibrant, bold red lip with a matching knit sweater is flawless.
Then comes the iconic swimsuit that we all want and JLo won’t stop wearing (the Guess one-piece logo swimsuits of this summer). In June, she posted a picture wearing the white swimsuit at the beach. And just now, the actress was chilling in the pool with a black version of the same.
And for your entertainment, and some fashions tips, we leave with Jlo’s best moments this week.
Awesome Red Lip
“Instagram ➡️ vs ➡️ Reality ♥️,” wrote Lopez alongside the throwback selfie, which of course features a photobomb moment from Derek Hough (added value). JLo also shared a TikTok video of the two engaging in a hilarious dance off.
The Iconic Guess Swimsuit
At this point, we would not be surprised if this swimsuit has sold out. JLo made a statement, a retro one, that is as current as her success. You pick: white or black? Or both?
Abuela, Los Moñitos
Does this really need an explanation? ‘Baby hairs and moñitos ✨✨,’ JLo shared. Once again, she looks amazing. Are we going to see this look more often?
New Music Alert
Lopez and Maluma have proved to be an entertaining duo. From working on the upcoming flick ‘Marry Me,’ to singing each other’s praises off-set, the pair clearly have chemistry. The superstars were reunited as they hit a recording studio in Miami to collaborate. Luckily for us, both the 50-year-old icon and 26-year-old singer shared glimpses of the session on social media.
“Pase lo que pase ‘toy pa’ ti ... 🎶,” wrote Lopez in her caption. “Are you ready?”, posted JLo.