Cardi B defends 2-year-old daughter Kulture’s Birkin bag: ‘She’s gonna match mommy’

Cardi B is defending Offset ’s birthday gift for their daughter Kulture . The Migos member gave his little girl a pink Birkin bag in honor of her second birthday. The pricey gift drew criticism from some fans, with one writing, “D-mn that bag worth more than my annual salary,” and another commenting, “Who buys a baby a Birkin bag?! I wish they let these kids be kids 🤦🏽♀️! I know y’all rich in all, kids still love toys!”
The backlash prompted Cardi to speak out on her Instagram Story. She began, “I hate when celebrities buy their kids jewelry and like you know, designer sh-t, people be like, ‘Kids don’t care about that. They only care about toys and candy.’ Yeah, kids only care about toys and candy, but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I’m saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets. And if I’m fly and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid.”
“If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid’s having the same same, you know what I’m saying?” the mom of one continued. “It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers. No. Because if I was looking like a bad b-tch, expensive b-tch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking sh–t. So I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match mommy.”
Offset shared a video of the moment he gave Kulture her designer bag on Wednesday. Dressed in a pink costume, the toddler watched her dad open the Hermès box. ”Wow! It’s pretty,” the rapper exclaimed. “It’s yours mama.” He added, “I see you, beautiful baby! It’s your Birkin.” Kulture, who turned two on July 10, adorably held the purse, which matched her outfit, before putting it back in its box. Offset captioned the post, “Late is better then never I Birkin my baby.”
The singers celebrated their daughter’s birthday over the weekend with an L.O.L. Surprise!-themed celebration that featured no shortage of balloons, as well as a cotton candy machine, ball pit and DJ.