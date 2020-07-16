Cardi B defends 2-year-old daughter Kulture’s Birkin bag: ‘She’s gonna match mommy’

Cardi B is defending Offset ’s birthday gift for their daughter Kulture . The Migos member gave his little girl a pink Birkin bag in honor of her second birthday. The pricey gift drew criticism from some fans, with one writing, “D-mn that bag worth more than my annual salary,” and another commenting, “Who buys a baby a Birkin bag?! I wish they let these kids be kids 🤦🏽♀️! I know y’all rich in all, kids still love toys!”

©Getty Images Cardi B defended the lavish birthday gift Offset gave their daughter Kulture

The backlash prompted Cardi to speak out on her Instagram Story. She began, “I hate when celebrities buy their kids jewelry and like you know, designer sh-t, people be like, ‘Kids don’t care about that. They only care about toys and candy.’ Yeah, kids only care about toys and candy, but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I’m saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets. And if I’m fly and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid.”

“If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid’s having the same same, you know what I’m saying?” the mom of one continued. “It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers. No. Because if I was looking like a bad b-tch, expensive b-tch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking sh–t. So I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match mommy.”