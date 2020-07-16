Marc Anthony shares some big news on social media

Marc Anthony has shared some big news on social media this week. Nothing seems to stop the Puerto Rican singer, not even the lockdown. The important announcement was shared by the singer on his Instagram account. Anthony’s company, Magnus Media, has entered into partnership with with Latin drinks company Beliv, a leader in the beverage business.



The companies joint forces to create unique beverage propositions based on the richness of Latin America and the passion of Latin people. Catherine Shanahan, internationally recognized leader in sustainable eating and nutrition, who oversees nutritional aspects of the developed beverages, is the expert advisor of this new company.

Marc Anthony comments: “I’ve had the amazing opportunity to travel around Latin America for over three decades, discovering the unique flavors of each country. I’ve tasted amazing fruits, with incredible beneficial properties and I want to share that with the world. Partnering with companies like Beliv, allows us to continue to share our beautiful culture in many different ways.”

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer Lopez’s ex shared a screenshot of an article announcing the news.

The endeavor brings together Beliv’s innovative approach to beverages with their respect for Latin America and Magnus world-class, passionate, talent and athletes, who embrace their Latin culture to connect fans across the globe.

