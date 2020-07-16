Serena Williams reveals daughter Olympia ‘dresses’ her and dad Alexis Ohanian

At two-years-old, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is already serving up fashion advice to her tennis star mom, Serena Williams . The Wimbledon champion revealed to People magazine that her daughter “dresses me and her father [Alexis Ohanian]” every day. “She‘ll set up before bed what we need to wear in the morning,” Serena shared. “And [Olympia] says, ‘Blue shirt, blue shirt, blue shirt.’ And then she goes, ‘Mama wear this or these shoes.’ She always tells me to [wear] heels. She’s currently wearing heels.”

©Getty Images Serena Williams revealed that her daughter Olympia dresses her

Although Olympia has a flair for fashion, she is not into jewelry at the moment. “If something happens to me, she can have all my jewelry, but until then, no,” the 38-year-old designer said.