Serena Williams reveals daughter Olympia ‘dresses’ her and dad Alexis Ohanian

At two-years-old, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is already serving up fashion advice to her tennis star mom, Serena Williams . The Wimbledon champion revealed to People magazine that her daughter “dresses me and her father [Alexis Ohanian]” every day. “She‘ll set up before bed what we need to wear in the morning,” Serena shared. “And [Olympia] says, ‘Blue shirt, blue shirt, blue shirt.’ And then she goes, ‘Mama wear this or these shoes.’ She always tells me to [wear] heels. She’s currently wearing heels.”
Although Olympia has a flair for fashion, she is not into jewelry at the moment. “If something happens to me, she can have all my jewelry, but until then, no,” the 38-year-old designer said.
Amid the pandemic, fans have seen the mother-daughter duo twin on and off the tennis court. The pair recently sported matching athletic wear for a tennis session and have been “keeping busy” at home wearing matching princess dresses. According to Serena, Olympia likes to dress just like her. “We even have jammies. So now if she sees me in something, and she has the same thing, she immediately wants to change so we’re twins,” the mom of one admitted, noting that their coordinated style is a “team effort.”
Olympia and Serena took twinning to the next level while playing tennis earlier this month. Aside from sporting similar outfits, the toddler was photographed mimicking her mother’s stances on the court. Olympia isn't only her mom’s mini-me, but also her little “business partner.” On Wednesday, Olympia served as her mom’s model wearing a face covering from Serena’s namesake clothing brand. Alongside the photos, the professional tennis player wrote: “We just restocked our face covers @serena and have added a smaller size (my business partner approves)!”