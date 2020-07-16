Selena’s Album ‘Ones’ is top five on the Latin chart after its vinyl reissue

Selena Quintanilla is back in the top five on the Top Latin Albums after the vinyl reissue of ‘Ones’. It also returns to the Top 5 on the Top Latin Albums Chart and to the Billboard 200 Chart. The album is the the twelfth compilation album by legendary Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena, released in 2002.

The announce was shared on Selena’s social media accounts back in April. “Selena’s ONES hits! 𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐍𝐎𝗪 in a 2020 Special Collector’s Edition! Featuring shiny new metallic purple packaging and two 12” pictured vinyl records celebrating Selena’s music and legacy.”



‘Ones’ was released, following the success of the 1997 biographical film ‘Selena’, and as part of the Selena: ‘20 Years of Music Collection’. And if this is not exciting enough, the album is a nine-disc series of her studio, live, soundtrack, and compilation albums. There are included six number one singles like, ‘Amor Prohibido’, ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’, ‘No Me Queda Más, ”Fotos y Recuerdos”, and her duets with Alvaro Torres on ”Buenos Amigos” and Barrio Boyzz on ‘Donde Quiera Que Estés.’

This year is the 25th anniversary of her passing and celebration of her life. If you are a fan of vinyl records, this is one you must have. the double vinyl LP features a shiny metallic purple packaging along with two picture discs making this Selena’s FIRST Picture Disc Vinyl available to the public.

The album is currently sold out, you should keep an eye on their website since it is a historical one!

According to Billboard, “The new 2-LP vinyl picture disc of Ones, released July 3 via Universal Music Latin Entertainment, was such a hot seller during its first week, it helps the album re-enter at No. 1 on the all-genre Vinyl Albums sales chart.” The vinyl edition of Ones sold 6,000 copies in the week ending July 9 which represents, 99 percent of its sales.

Victor Gonzalez, President, Universal Music Latin Entertainment at Universal Music Group, told Billboard that “Selena’s Legacy is an inspiration for many fans and the artistic community, including Latin and non-Latin.” At this point, there is no doubt that Selena is an icon for the Latin community. Her music goes beyond generations. “There is a deep connection between Selena’s old and new followers that puts her in a relevant position every time we revisit her music.”, added Gonzales.

