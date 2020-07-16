Salma Hayek welcomes adorable new family member

Salma Hayek introduced the world to an adorable new family member this week. “Meet lullaby,” she wrote in English and Spanish on Wednesday July 15, alongside a photo of her holding a fuzzy black bunny. If you’re a fan of the Oscar-nominee, you probably could have guessed that the “new addition” would be an animal. The 53-year-old’s obsession with animals has become almost as famous as her acting resume! In fact, just a day prior to sharing the news on Instagram, the star wrote: “Animals and nature always make me happy,” beside a snap of her with a dog and llamas!

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek wants you to “meet Lullaby”

Despite the little fluff ball in her hands, Salma’s natural beauty stole the show once again. She’s make-up free in the shot, staring off into the distance with a big smile. The Mexican-American’s natural hair cascades down into auburn curls, framing her glowing face.

As she hinted at in her hashtag, Salma’s been living the “#ranchlife.” With homes across the world, it’s anyone’s guess what place she was referring to exactly, but it’s clear the star has created a sanctuary for her 30+ pets. For the most part, Salma has rescued these animals, which include: dogs, cats, llamas and even owls! Most recently, she showed her French bulldog “little Bee” to the world .