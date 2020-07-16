salma hayek children

Congratulations!

Salma Hayek welcomes adorable new family member

The Frida icon was all smiles in a radiant makeup-free photo introducing her newest bundle of joy

BY

 Salma Hayek  introduced the world to an adorable new family member this week. “Meet lullaby,” she wrote in English and Spanish on Wednesday July 15, alongside a photo of her holding a fuzzy black bunny. If you’re a fan of the Oscar-nominee, you probably could have guessed that the “new addition” would be an animal. The 53-year-old’s obsession with animals has become almost as famous as her acting resume! In fact, just a day prior to sharing the news on Instagram, the star wrote: “Animals and nature always make me happy,” beside a snap of her with a dog and llamas!

salma hayek children©@salmahayek
Salma Hayek wants you to “meet Lullaby”

Despite the little fluff ball in her hands, Salma’s natural beauty stole the show once again. She’s make-up free in the shot, staring off into the distance with a big smile. The Mexican-American’s natural hair cascades down into auburn curls, framing her glowing face.

As she hinted at in her hashtag, Salma’s been living the “#ranchlife.” With homes across the world, it’s anyone’s guess what place she was referring to exactly, but it’s clear the star has created a sanctuary for her 30+ pets. For the most part, Salma has rescued these animals, which include: dogs, cats, llamas and even owls! Most recently, she showed her  French bulldog “little Bee” to the world .

 
In the past, Salma has revealed that her unusual collection of pets has been somewhat of a hot topic with her husband  Francois Henri Pinault . While on The Graham Norton Show a few years back, the actress confessed that at that moment she was up to an astonishing 30 pets! “I had promised my husband I was going to stop because at the time I had ten dogs, five parrots, I had alpacas, horses, cats...” she said during the hilarious chat, “they find me, they come to me, these animals, which he [her husband] doesn’t believe me, but they do!”

