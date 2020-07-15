Is Kanye West still running for president?

Perhaps it was due to late registration? Kanye West ’s short-lived presidential campaign might be over. Less than two weeks after announcing his 2020 bid, the 43-year-old rapper﻿ has reportedly dropped out of the race for the White House. Steve Kramer, who was hired to get Kanye﻿ on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina, told New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, “He’s out.” When asked to elaborate on what happened, Steve replied, “I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today.”

©Getty Images Kanye West is reportedly out of the 2020 presidential race

According to Steve, Kanye’s team had been “formalizing the FEC and other things that they’ve got to do when you have a lot of corporate lawyers involved.” “I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level,” the “get-out-the-vote specialist” added, noting that “any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups.”

Kim Kardashian ’s husband has yet to confirm the report. Kanye announced on the Fourth of July that he planned on running for president of the United States. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” his announcement read.