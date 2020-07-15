Is Kanye West still running for president?

Perhaps it was due to late registration? Kanye West ’s short-lived presidential campaign might be over. Less than two weeks after announcing his 2020 bid, the 43-year-old rapper has reportedly dropped out of the race for the White House. Steve Kramer, who was hired to get Kanye on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina, told New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, “He’s out.” When asked to elaborate on what happened, Steve replied, “I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today.”
According to Steve, Kanye’s team had been “formalizing the FEC and other things that they’ve got to do when you have a lot of corporate lawyers involved.” “I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level,” the “get-out-the-vote specialist” added, noting that “any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups.”
Kim Kardashian ’s husband has yet to confirm the report. Kanye announced on the Fourth of July that he planned on running for president of the United States. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” his announcement read.
The dad of four had picked Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming, as his running mate. Last week, Kanye spoke to Forbes about his campaign telling the outlet that he was running under a new political party, “the Birthday Party.” The Love Lockdown singer explained, “Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”
While he had missed the filing deadline for most states to make his bid official, Forbes reported on July 8 that Kanye believed “an argument could be made to get onto any ballots he’s missed, citing coronavirus issues.” The performer revealed to the outlet that he was talking with experts and planned on speaking with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the White House, and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. “Like anything I’ve ever done in my life,” Kanye said. “I’m doing to win.”