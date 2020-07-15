Karol G confirmed she tested positive for Coronavirus

After a series of reports about Karol G‘s health emerged, the singer has finally confirmed that she was infected with coronavirus. She also explained that one of her sisters, as well as a close friend, also contracted COVID-19. the 29-year-old artist explained that she had preferred not to make her diagnosis public so as not to worry her parents. “About two weeks ago, almost three, I realized I had COVID. I did not want to make it public for many reasons because my parents were far from me, I did not want to worry anyone,” as stated on her Instagram account.

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, also known as Karol G, commented that her parents were far away and that if they found out about her condition they would run to meet her. That was something she wanted to avoid so as not to put them in danger. “In my family we are people who do everything together. Had it been another time, my parents, most likely would have been joining me and I just didn‘t want to concern them.” The Colombian superstar explained that when news of the virus came out, her parents went into shock. There was chaos, but fortunately, the Giraldo family is already calmer since their daughter is feeling better.

Karol G also mentioned that another reason why she didn‘t talk about COVID-19 was because she was about to release her new single ‘Ay DiOs Mío’. “None of my intentions were that the news was that I had the virus and not my song or that there was a scandal over it.”

On the other hand, her boyfriend, Anuel AA tested negative. Since the couple received different results, the artists have decided that Karol G would leave the couple‘s apartment and they will quarantine separately. “I made a personal decision to walk away and quarantine myself. Emmanuel is very allergic to many medications and I think it was the most responsible thing to do; to be apart until everything was fine. He came to see me about three times. He was outside, and I saw him through the window.”

In the past, Karol G has collaborated with artists such as: Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Damie Marley and most recently, on Pop Smoke‘s new album.