Lady Gaga becomes Valentino’s New Muse and Ambassador

The relationship is official. Lady Gaga will be the image and ambassador of Valentino’s new fragrance, ‘Voce Viva’. Scheduled to come out in September 2020, the new product follows Valentino’s previous success, ‘Born in Roma Donna’.

Even though it seems like a no brainer, the multifaceted artist was chosen because her professional accomplishments as well as her individuality, empowerment, and dedication to inclusivity. “Lady Gaga means freedom, self-consciousness, pure heart,” says Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino. “Her participation in this campaign elevates the symbolic power of the project to the highest level. She is the icon of a generation. Her message of freedom, passion for art, self-consciousness and equality is the same our Valentino community stands for. I am so proud for having her in.”

Gaga’s powerful music, creative soul, and unique approach to life is the perfect match for an iconic brand such as Valentino. The perfume invites “all individuals to voice their highest dreams and live them.” Maison Valentino announced the partnership with a powerful message on Instagram. “Vibrant, emotional, couture. @ladygaga is announced as the face of Valentino Voce Viva, the new fragrance welcoming a spirit of freedom and difference, ideals shared by both Gaga and Pierpaolo Piccioli.”