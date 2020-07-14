Maluma dancing in his swim trunks is the only thing you need to watch today

La temperatura isn’t the only thing heating up this summer. Maluma sent hearts racing with a video on Monday, July 13. The Colombian superstar, 26, treated his followers to a shirtless video of himself wearing swim trunks as he danced meringue to Rikarena’s Ella Es Tan Bella. The Felices los 4 singer’s abs were on display as he showed off his fancy footwork dancing outside on a patio in Miami. “🌴☀️🌶 ... LATINO FLAVOR .. 🌶☀️🌴(The one who didn’t dance this in about 15s is not naaaa 😂),” he wrote alongside the clip, which has garnered over five millions views. Maluma’s followers were quick to react to the post commenting with fire and heart-eyes emojis.

The steamy video came a couple of days after the performer confirmed that he and Jennifer Lopez are working on new music together. “I like this class ... who they think is the fool and who is the judgment @ of the 2 😈😇 A yeah ... we are recording a bomb 💣,” Maluma captioned a photo with the Jenny from the Block singer. Jennifer also posted photos with the Latin Grammy winner writing, “🎶 Whatever happens ‘toy pa’ ti ... 🎶 Are you ready? 😎😎@Maluma 🔥🔥.”