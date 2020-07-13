Naya Rivera confirmed dead after body found in lake on anniversary of fellow ‘Glee’ star’s death

The search for Naya Rivera has come to a tragic end. On Monday, a body was found at Lake Piru, where the Glee star went missing last week.﻿ “A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tweeted on July 13. Hours later at a press conference, the body, based on the location, physical characteristics and clothing, was identified as Naya’s. “We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” Sheriff Bill Ayub said during the press conference, adding: “There is no indication of foul play and no indication this was a suicide.”



©Getty Images Naya went missing during a lake outing with her son

The 33-year-old actress was reported missing on Wednesday, July 8, after her four-year-old son Josey Dorsey was found alone in a boat they rented. The child was discovered sleeping on the vessel wearing his life vest, while an adult jacket was found on board.

According to a press release shared by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the actress’ son “told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not.” Investigators believed “Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident.” The search for Naya turned into a “recovery mission” on Thursday.