John Travolta’s daughter Ella remembers mom Kelly Preston with heartbreaking tribute

John Travolta ’s daughter Ella Bleu is mourning the death of her mother Kelly Preston. The 20-year-old actress took to social media after her mom’s passing on Sunday to pen an emotional tribute. “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” Ella began. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what.”

©Getty Images Ella Travolta penned an emotional tribute following her mother Kelly Preston’s passing

Ella continued, “Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.❤️”

John shared Ella, as well as nine-year-old son Benjamin with Kelly. The Gotti stars’ firstborn son Jett died in 2009 at age 16. The Grease actor confirmed his wife of nearly 29 years’ passing on July 13 with a heartbreaking social media post. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” John wrote. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”