Kelly Preston has passed away at the age of 57. The Jerry Maguire star died on Sunday, July 12 after battling breast cancer for two years - a fight she hadn’t disclosed with the public. John Travolta , her husband of 29 years, confirmed the sad news on Instagram sharing a stunning photo of the actress along with a heartfelt note. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” he wrote. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many… I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. All my love, JT.”
Born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith in Honolulu, the actress chose Kelly Preston as a stage name ahead of landing her breakout movie role in the 1985 romantic comedy Mischief. Kelly went on to appear in Secret Admirer, Space Camp and Twins early in her career. She’s most remembered for Jerry Maguire where she played the fiancee of Tom Cruise’s title role: Avery Bishop. Other acting highlights include: For the Love of the Game with Kevin Costner, Jack Frost opposite Michael Keaton, The Cat in the Hat with Mike Myers and What a Girl Wants alongside Amanda Bynes.
One of Kelly’s favorite experiences has to be the 1987 film The Experts, where she first met the love of her life John Travolta. The pair married in Paris in 1991. She has said in interviews that she had a premonition when she saw the poster for Grease at age 16 that her and John would get married one day.
Kelly’s final film role was as mobster wife Victoria Gotti with John as John Gotti in Gotti. The actress and philanthropist is survived by her husband John and two children Ella and Benjamin. Her son Jett tragically passed away from Kawasaki disease in 2009.
Latest tributes from her daughter Ella and celebrity friends:
View this post on Instagram
I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.❤️
Kelly’s The Cat in the Hat onscreen son Spencer Breslin tweeted:
RIP to my on screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss.— Spencer Breslin (@Spencerbreslin) July 13, 2020
Frozen star Josh Gad was in ‘shock,’ writing:
I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. 🙏 RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/yRqOmI3CjW— Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 13, 2020
Maria Shriver, whose ex husband Arnold Schwarzenegger worked with Kelly, wrote:
Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/DndcfOtlOn— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 13, 2020
Piers Morgan tweeted:
Such sad news about Kelly Preston. She & John Travolta had one of the most enduring (29 year) Hollywood marriages & were two of the nicest, most genuine people in the business. Gutted for him. pic.twitter.com/eTi6ljGEPz— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 13, 2020
Russel Crowe mourned his ‘sparkly eyed’ friend:
Kelly Preston.— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 13, 2020
Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think.
Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig.
I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem.
Love to her family.
R.I.P
Mia Farrow virtually sent her love to the family:
Loving thoughts for 9 year old Benjamin, 20 yr old Ella and John Travolta also the Preston family. May you rest in peace beautiful, talented Kelly Preston. https://t.co/Rj9Lth4kcP— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 13, 2020