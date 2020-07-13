Kelly Preston has passed away at the age of 57. The Jerry Maguire star died on Sunday, July 12 after battling breast cancer for two years - a fight she hadn’t disclosed with the public. John Travolta , her husband of 29 years, confirmed the sad news on Instagram sharing a stunning photo of the actress along with a heartfelt note. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” he wrote. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many… I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. All my love, JT.”

©JTP FILMS John shared this photo of Kelly Preston as he confirmed her passing

Born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith in Honolulu, the actress chose Kelly Preston as a stage name ahead of landing her breakout movie role in the 1985 romantic comedy Mischief. Kelly went on to appear in Secret Admirer, Space Camp and Twins early in her career. She’s most remembered for Jerry Maguire where she played the fiancee of Tom Cruise’s title role: Avery Bishop. Other acting highlights include: For the Love of the Game with Kevin Costner, Jack Frost opposite Michael Keaton, The Cat in the Hat with Mike Myers and What a Girl Wants alongside Amanda Bynes.

One of Kelly’s favorite experiences has to be the 1987 film The Experts, where she first met the love of her life John Travolta. The pair married in Paris in 1991. She has said in interviews that she had a premonition when she saw the poster for Grease at age 16 that her and John would get married one day.

Kelly’s final film role was as mobster wife Victoria Gotti with John as John Gotti in Gotti. The actress and philanthropist is survived by her husband John and two children Ella and Benjamin. Her son Jett tragically passed away from Kawasaki disease in 2009.

Latest tributes from her daughter Ella and celebrity friends: