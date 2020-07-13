Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27

Elvis Presley’s grandson, Benjamin Keough has died at 27 in Calabasas, California. Roger Widynowski, Lisa Marie Presley’s representative confirmed the news.

In a statement, Widynowski said that Presley is “entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated.” Keough’s mother also mentioned that she is “trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley.”

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said officials responded to a ‘rescue response’ call at about 6:30am Sunday, adding: “Upon their arrival, they located the victim suffering from one gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.” No further details were shared regarding the circumstances of Keough’s death.

Keough’s father is the musician Danny Keough. His sister is actress Danielle Riley Keough. Priscilla Presley was his maternal grandmother. Like his famous grandfather, Keough was a musician who signed a $5 million record deal in 2009.

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

Keough always kept a low profile but was known for his resemblance to his grandfather Elvis Presley. In an interview with CMT in 2012, his mother talked about Keough’s looks. “He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage! ...Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him.”

This is a story in progress, more updates to come.