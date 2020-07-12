The Ventura County Sheriff‘s department revealed new details in their search for Naya Rivera on Sunday, July 12. “In today’s search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline,” the department’s official twitter stated. “This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon.” They added that “boat crews continue to scan” Lake Piru in California for the missing star.

©@nayarivera Naya Rivera’s last post featured her son Josey

This is likely a bit of good news for Naya’s fans, who have been urging rescuers to expand their search beyond the lake. Many have taken to social media to speculate that there’s a possibility the Glee star could have made it to shore. Her followers have gone as far as to offer to come help search and have even created petitions pleading with the team to check out all options. According to TMZ, the department has heard them loud and clear and simply want to “put the theory to bed.”

Merely a day after her disappearance, police shifted their rescue mission to a recovery one, believing Naya’s body to be somewhere in the murky depths of the lake. Authorities provided a video update from their mission Friday night , shedding light on just how tough searching the California reservoir has been. The clip showed a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) they deployed 30 feet down to search the depths of the lake. “Here’s the ROV used by @TulareSheriff in the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru today,” the caption read. “This is one of many resources being used, along with side scan sonar, dogs, and divers.”

In case you hadn’t heard, Naya went missing on Wednesday, July 8 after renting a boat with her four-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru. Josey told the department that his mom did not come back to the boat after swimming. Read more on the case here.