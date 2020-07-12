Demi Lovato is going back to camp. Well, sort of. The 27-year-old triple threat cracked the celebrity code for staying busy in quarantine: take a look back at your old projects! It’s summertime, so what better flick for Demi to pick than her hit Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock? The star gave us all a gift as she provided some commentary during her throwback movie night with boyfriend Max Ehrich on Saturday, July 11. From calling out “awkward” moments to cracking up at the sheer 2000s of it all, let’s relive Demi reliving one of the roles that catapulted her to stardom.

©@ddlovato Demi Lovato watching herself in Camp Rock was the quarantine gift we didn’t know we needed

Demi first took to her Instagram Story to share a video of a scene from the musical film with her and Alyson Stoner. “It’s crazy when I watch this now all I see is @maddelagarza,” she wrote referring to her younger sister and doppelganger. “Dork!” Demi jokingly called herself as she watched the clip. She laughed uncontrollably throughout the film. The star couldn’t believe the “amount of awkward” things she does in the movie. “How awkward am I?!” she asked, while laughing at a scene of her and Joe Jonas.

Meanwhile, Demi’s love Max shared nothing but compliments of his sweetheart’s Disney work. He proudly shared a video of her singing This Is Me in the film with heart and star emojis.