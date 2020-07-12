Jennifer Lopez and Maluma have proved to be an entertaining duo. From working on the upcoming flick Marry Me together to singing each other’s praises off-set, the pair clearly have chemistry. The superstars were reunited on Saturday, July 11 as they hit a recording studio in Miami to collaborate. Luckily for us, both the 50-year-old icon and 26-year-old singer shared glimpses of the session on social media. They were #goals as they squeezed a lot of play into their work time.

©@jlo Jlo and Maluma laid down some tracks in a Miami studio

“Pase lo que pase ‘toy pa’ ti … Are you ready?” JLo captioned photos of the twosome joking around on a red leather couch inside the studio. The first snap showed the pair posing in a mock-album style, with the mom-of-two flexing toned arms in a pale green tank. Meanwhile, the ADMV hitmaker flaunts his signature zany style in a blue and white print suit.

Try not to smile as you look at the second photo, which captures the musicians mid-laugh. Maluma seems to be teasing Jennifer, as he cracks up while she playfully moves away. Each of them hold sheet music in their hands, ready to create. The Colombian crooner posted a similar gram to fans, writing in Spanish: “I like this class... who do you think is the fool and who is the studious one of the 2?”