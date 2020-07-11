Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged! The 21-year-old model popped the question to his 25-year-old love about ‘two weeks ago’ and took to social media on Saturday, July 11 to proclaim that she said yes! Not only did the lovebirds publicly confirm their exciting news, but the whole Beckham clan chimed in to sing their praises. The family unanimously shared the same stunning photo, capturing the betrothed on the cusp of a kiss and a glimpse at the radiant ring.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Brooklyn wrote alongside their romantic engagement photo. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.” He wears a sharp suit and tee look in the portrait, while his actress love shines bright in a canary dress. Of course, the actress steals the show with a particularly eye-catching accessory.

“You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world,” she wrote on her own post. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.” Despite the sparkling ring she flaunts in the photo, she says: “your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby.” The Transformers: Age of Extinction leading lady then gave us an amazing fun fact. “thank you harper for this pic,” she added, revealing that Brooklyn’s nine-year-old sister took the photo!

Victoria Beckham is clearly a proud mom, posting the lovely snap to her page as well. “The MOST exciting news!!” she exclaimed. “We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 💕.