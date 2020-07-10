New Netflix docuseries ‘Down to Earth’ with Zac Efron

Zac Efron,Netflix new travel show, ‘Down to Earth’ premieres today and if you are a fan of the actor, you can’t miss it. He travels around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of ‘healthy, sustainable ways to live’. They visit places like France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia, and Iquitos.



You will be entertained by the duo in this Netflix docu-series. They complement each other really well. First, Olien is known as a wellness expert and a lover of superfoods. Thus, his mission is to ponder and ask for the most serious questions. On the other hand, Efron is the charismatic, energetic, and charming partner who happens to be curious and willing to try new things.

In one of the episodes, Efron and Olien meet ‘top eco innovators’ to learn about more sustainable ways of living. “We need to start rethinking how we consume everything from our food to our power,” the actor says in the show. “Change has to start somewhere, maybe its time we all change.”

During the show’s filming in Papua New Guinea, the High School Musical star contracted a bacterial infection and ended up being hospitalized. “Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.,” he wrote in a post from late December.



The 32-year-old shared some pictures from his travels during the filming of the show on his Instagram account. Back in April, Efron said, “Happy Earth Day! I have always been in awe of the magic and mystery of Mother Nature. Exploring the unknown has always been a true passion in my life and now, more than ever, I realize how important it is to take care of our planet, our people and every living thing we share it with.”