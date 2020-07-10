Mariah Carey is pulling back the curtain to reveal her unfiltered story in her forthcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The We Belong Together singer, 50, admitted that it took a lifetime to summon the “courage and clarity” to finally pen her memoir. “I want to tell the story of the moments - the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams that contributed to the person I am today,” Mariah said on Wednesday in her announcement.

©Getty Images Mariah Carey is sharing her unfiltered story in her new memoir

She added, “Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it’s been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or ten-minute television interview. And even then, my words were filtered through someone else’s lens, largely satisfying someone else’s assignment to define me.”

The book, which was written with Michaela Angela Davis, is composed of Mariah’s memories, mishaps, struggles, survival and songs. “Unfiltered, I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice. I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed and triumphant woman I became tell her side,” the award-winning performer added. “Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”