Kid Cudi and Eminem’s new collaboration is out

Kid Cudi and Eminem have joint efforts for a collaborative single titled ‘The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady.’ This is the first time both rappers release a track together.

Cudi‘s release was announced by a very special member of his family. Vada Wamwene Mescudi, the rapper’s youngest daughter, made a video announcement on his Instagram. “Hi! It’s Vada, I’m here to say that my daddy’s new single, ’The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,’ is coming on Friday! Check it out!”

The song touches on a number of topics, from people refusing to wear masks to police brutality. As per COVID-19 trends, the rappers also released an animated video of the new track, which shows them as what appears to be crime fighters and/or superheroes.

The ‘Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady’ is produced by Dot da Genius, Eminem, and J Gramm.

As per Cudi, he keeps his agenda booked. He will starting in the forthcoming HBO series, ‘We Are Who We Are’, directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The ‘Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady’ is his third single overall in 2020. Cudi has had quite the year thus far. This latest release is a follow-up to his Travis Scott work titled, ‘The Scotts,’ which became his first No. 1 song of his career.

Listen to Cudi’s ‘The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady’ featuring Eminem above and enjoy!