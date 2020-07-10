Reese Witherspoon's son drops first single, Eva Longoria, Mindy Kaling more react

While both of his parents are actors in Hollywood, Deacon Phillippe is forging his own path in the music industry. Reese Witherspoon ’s son dropped his first single titled Long Run on Friday. Deacon is credited as the composer and associated performer of the song that features Nina Nesbitt. Proud mom Reese celebrated her son’s achievement on social media writing, “New Song of the Summer! #LongRun So proud of my son @deaconphillippe... his first single with the incredibly talented @ninanesbitt is out now! 💫 It’s the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say 🤗?!) check it out! link in my stories 🎶 ❤️.”
Reese’s celebrity pals were quick to react to Deacon’s catchy single. “Deacon you’re killing it,” Mindy Kaling commented, while Eva Longoria wrote: “👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Wow!”
Like his mom, Deacon’s dad Ryan Phillippe also showed support for his music debut. Ryan penned: “#LongRun OUT NOW on all platforms! Stream it nonstop for me. So proud of you @deaconphillippe & what a voice @ninanesbitt CONGRATS YOU TWO!” Scooter Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, congratulated Deacon, simply writing, “Congrats!!”
Reese shares Deacon, as well as 20-year-old daughter Ava, with her ex-husband Ryan. The pair finalized their divorce in 2008. The Big Little Lies star is also a mother to seven-year-old son Tennessee James Toth, whom she welcomed with her second husband Jim Toth in 2012.
The Legally Blonde actress previously told InStyle that she champions her children’s “deepest dreams.” “I melt around my kids,” she confessed in 2019. “I also encourage their deepest dreams and want them to be more expansive in their idea of what they want to become or explore.” Reese added, “As a teenager, you only know what you know in the world. You don’t know what it’s like to work in a foreign country or to be in medicine or science. I have friends in a lot of different fields, so I try to surround my kids with people who have incredible experiences in other industries.”