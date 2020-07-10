Reese Witherspoon's son drops first single, Eva Longoria, Mindy Kaling more react

While both of his parents are actors in Hollywood, Deacon Phillippe is forging his own path in the music industry. Reese Witherspoon ’s son dropped his first single titled Long Run on Friday. Deacon is credited as the composer and associated performer of the song that features Nina Nesbitt. Proud mom Reese celebrated her son’s achievement on social media writing, “New Song of the Summer! #LongRun So proud of my son @deaconphillippe... his first single with the incredibly talented @ninanesbitt is out now! 💫 It’s the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say 🤗?!) check it out! link in my stories 🎶 ❤️.”

©Getty Images Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon dropped his first single on July 10

Reese’s celebrity pals were quick to react to Deacon’s catchy single. “Deacon you’re killing it,” Mindy Kaling commented, while Eva Longoria wrote: “👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Wow!”

Like his mom, Deacon’s dad Ryan Phillippe also showed support for his music debut. Ryan penned: “#LongRun OUT NOW on all platforms! Stream it nonstop for me. So proud of you @deaconphillippe & what a voice @ninanesbitt CONGRATS YOU TWO!” Scooter Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, congratulated Deacon, simply writing, “Congrats!!”