Cameron Diaz makes an exciting announcement

Over seven months after announcing the birth of her first child, Cameron Diaz has a new baby on her hands—her new “clean” wine brand Avaline. The There’s Something About Mary actress, 47, and her best friend Katherine Power launched Avaline on Thursday, July 9. “Introducing @avaline! 🌟 It all started two years ago on a beautiful Los Angeles afternoon in the backyard with @katherinepower. We realized that we knew the contents of everything that went onto and into our bodies—why not wine? Our journey to answer that question led us to create @avaline, a range of clean wines,” Cameron shared.

“I’ve always believed that the key to wellness is balance. ⚖️ Creating a clean wine that is full of natural goodness and free from dozens of unwanted and undisclosed extras helps me find that balance when I’m enjoying a glass of wine,” she continued. “It’s wine at its purest, created for those who embrace the pleasure of a whole life and a relaxed approach to wellbeing. 🍷✨ Link in bio. Cheers to that! CD #avaline.”

Katherine and Cameron revealed to InStyle that they used a baby-naming site to come up with their brand’s “strong but feminine” name. “We had so many sessions searching for the name, it was crazy. There are literally hundreds of thousands of wines out there, so all the names were taken,” Cameron said. “I have pages and pages of baby names that we went through, and this one was the one where we were both like, ‘Yeah, that’s it.’”