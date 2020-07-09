Kourtney Kardashian takes time off from her reality TV show

Kourtney Kardashian is on the search for the road to happiness. The American media personality is reducing her appearances in future ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ (KUWTK) episodes because the show feels like a toxic environment in her life.

She recently appeared on the July/August 2020 cover Vogue Arabia. The oldest of the Kardashians posted on her Instagram account her excitement for the new cover. “It is an honor @voguearabia to be on your July/August cover.” She also mentioned the importance of such an accomplishment. “This issue is dedicated to the power of following your instincts and what makes you happy, which is why I wrote the cover lines myself, the power of reclaiming yourself.”

Regarding her appearance on KUWTK, the model has expressed, “I have been filming the show nonstop for 14 years.” Does this mean she will be completely out? We will see! In any case, Kardashian will concentrate on “following her happiness” and putting her energy into what makes her happy.