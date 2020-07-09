Naya Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday. The 33-year-old actress, best known for playing Santana Lopez on the hit series Glee, vanished after renting a pontoon boat with her four-year-old son Josey Dorsey. According to reports, the child was found hours later by himself in the vessel on California’s Lake Piru. At a news conference (via CNN), Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow revealed that Josey said he and his mother went swimming, but Naya did not get back in the boat.

©FOX Image Collection via Getty Images Naya, who played Santana on Glee, is missing after renting a boat with her son on a lake in California

“I can’t make any sense of what happened,” Ventura County Deputy Chris Dyer said (via NBC Los Angeles). “We just know that we found a 4-year-old on a boat, and he said that his mother never got back in.” He added “So, right now, we’re viewing this as a tragic accident.”