Javicia Leslie Becomes the CW‘s New ‘Batwoman’

It is official, Javicia Leslie will replace Ruby Rose as the series lead in Season 2 of The CW series Batwoman. Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions made the announcement this Wednesday, which makes Leslie the first Black actress to portray this iconic character in a live-action production.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said in a statement.

If you are wondering what the new Batwoman would be like, Warner Bros. shared the official character synopsis for Leslie’s interpretation, who will be lesbian on the series: “Ryan Wilder is about to become Batwoman. She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.”

After the news, the German-born actress posted an incredibly positive message on her Instagram: “For all of the little black girls dreaming to be a superhero one day... it’s possible!”



Rose left the show in May after one season in a shocking move. She reacted to news of her successor: “OMG!! This is amazing!!” she commented on Instagram. “I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!!”

‘Batwoman’ will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET when the show returns in January 2020. Leslie’s previous work include the BET drama ‘The Family Business’ and ‘God Friended Me’ on CBS.