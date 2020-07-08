Gisele Bündchen’s ‘little yoga partner’ daughter is her twin in new photo

Gisele Bündchen ’s daughter Vivian Lake Brady is following in her yogi footsteps. The Brazilian supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 7, to pay tribute to her “little yoga partner.” Gisele shared photos documenting her seven-year-old daughter’s yoga evolution. “My little yoga partner is growing so fast! I love her more than words can express! #love #family#yoga 2013-> 2020,” Gisele captioned the post. Vivi was nearly one-years-old in the vintage picture, which Gisele first shared back in 2013. The model’s mini-me was pictured at the time mimicking her mom as she reached her arms up in the air.

©Gisele Bündchen Gisele celebrated her little yoga partner with a sweet tribute on social media

Seven years later, Vivi appears to have mastered the pigeon pose. In the more recent photo, the mother-daughter pair twinned sporting similar buns as they practiced the same pose together by a pool. Gisele wore grey leggings and a matching tank for the session, while Vivi donned rainbow leggings and a white top. Tom Brady showered his daughter and wife with love commenting on the post, “Vivi loves her Mommy…❤️❤️❤️ and I do too!!!”

Gisele and the NFL player, who are also parents to ten-year-old son Benjamin, welcomed Vivian in 2012. Tom has a third child, 12-year-old son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Back in 2017, Gisele spoke to Vogue about how she first got started with yoga. “I was going through a challenging time in my life and I started practicing yoga,” she shared. “Every time I had a challenging time and needed clarity, I would do meditation, but I wasn’t consistent about it.” Gisele admitted that she began to meditate more regularly after being introduced to Transcendental Meditation. “People have been practicing meditation for thousands of years and the reason is because it’s really a wonderful tool to grant you a different access to yourself,” the mom of two said. “The more you practice and the more you reach it, the more amazing it becomes.”