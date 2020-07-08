Kanye West reveals VP pick, running under his new political party: the Birthday Party

Kanye West reveals running mate, celebrity advisors and his new political party: ‘the Birthday Party’

The rapper previously announced that he is running for president of the United States

Days after announcing his presidential bid,  Kanye West  has named his running mate. The 43-year-old rapper spoke to Forbes about his presidential platform, revealing that he has selected Michelle Tidball as his vice president. Michelle is a preacher from Wyoming, where Kim and Kanye have a ranch. In the interview published on Wednesday, the dad of four also shared that his wife  Kim Kardashian  and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are currently serving as his advisors. “We’ve been talking about this for years,” Kanye said of Elon. “I proposed to him to be the head of our space program.”

Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk is one of Kanye‘s advisors©Getty Images
The Famous singer noted that he “would run as a Republican” against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden if President Donald Trump wasn’t in the race, but will “run as an independent if Trump is there.” According to Forbes, the Grammy winner is running for president “under a new banner—the Birthday Party—with guidance from Elon Musk.” Explaining his new political party, he said, “Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

As for the performer’s campaign slogan? It’s “YES!” North West’s father said, “Well my second album is called Late Registration. I got a rap … The other thing is, my campaign is Kanye West YES, not YEP, not YEAH. YES. YES. YES... When I’m president, let’s also have some fun. Let’s get past all the racism conversation, let’s empower people with 40 acres and a mule, let’s give some land, that’s the plan.”

Kanye plans on running for president under his new political party, the Birthday Party©Getty Images
Kanye, who has “never voted in his life,” is throwing his Yeezys into the ring to win. “Like anything I’ve ever done in my life,” he said. “I’m doing to win.” While he’s missed the filing deadline for most states to make his bid official, Forbes reports that Kanye believes “an argument could be made to get onto any ballots he’s missed, citing coronavirus issues.” He shared, “I’m speaking with experts, I’m going to speak with Jared Kushner, the White House, with Biden.”

Kim’s husband announced on Saturday that he is running for president this year rather than his original plan in 2024. Kanye tweeted on the Fourth of July, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

